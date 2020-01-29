Goldman Sachs Is Holding Its First Investor Day Ever. What You Need to Know.

Goldman Sachs’ investor day is a sharp departure from the investment bank’s history of secrecy. The event comes after the bank has spent the last several years diversifying its offerings, as trading revenues—a former bright spot for the bank—have fallen since the financial crisis.

Goldman Sachs is holding its first-ever Investor Day Wednesday, marking a sharp departure from the investment bank’s history of secrecy. The event comes after the bank has spent the last several years diversifying its offerings, as trading revenues—a former bright spot for the bank—have fallen since the financial crisis.

In recent years, the Wall Street bank made moves into more consumer-oriented areas such as personal loans and credit cards. But those efforts, though they attract a lot of attention, generate only a tiny portion of the bank’s revenue.

Ahead of announcing earnings earlier this month, the bank announced that it was revamping its business units—an effort that would make its financial results easier to understand, and would perhaps lead to the market rewarding the bank with a higher valuation. The revamp included a new segment called Consumer & Wealth Management, which had previously been housed under the former Investment Management segment.

Results from the bank’s Investing & Lending unit, a segment that had been criticized for its opacity and volatility will be reported across the four newly constructed divisions, an effort that may smooth performance.

In a slideshow released ahead of the presentation, Goldman Sachs revealed a three-year target return on equity of 13%, coming in at the low-end of the range analysts identified. The bank is also targeting an efficiency ratio of roughly 60%, which was in-line with expectations.

“We are taking real and significant steps to make Goldman Sachs more transparent and easier to understand,” chief executive David Solomon said in a statement. “This investor day reflects our ongoing commitment to providing the market with a clear articulation of our efforts and objectives, with targets against which we will be held accountable.”

Goldman Sachs stock is up 0.9% at $244.84 in premarket trading, while Dow Jones Industrial Average futures have gained 143 points.

