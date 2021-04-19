US Markets
Goldman Sachs invests $69 million in Britain's Starling Bank

Contributor
Huw Jones Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - British digital bank Starling said on Monday that Goldman Sachs GS.N had invested 50 million pounds ($69 million) in the UK lender.

The investment is an extension of Starling's oversubscribed 272 million pound funding round, valuing the bank in excess of 1.1 billion pounds, Starling said in a statement.

"Goldman Sachs will bring valuable insight as we continue with the expansion of lending in the UK, as well as our European expansion and anticipated M&A," Starling's founder and Chief Executive Anne Boden said.

($1 = 0.7222 pounds)

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

