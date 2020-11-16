US Markets
Goldman Sachs investment banking co-head Lemkau to retire - memo

Ambar Warrick Reuters
Joshua Franklin Reuters
Gregg Lemkau, the co-head of investment banking at Goldman Sachs Group Inc is set to retire, according to an internal memo sent on Monday that was seen by Reuters.

Lemkau, who was widely seen as a potential CEO candidate at Goldman, is joining MSD Partners, Michael Dell's family office. (https://prn.to/2IK4R8R)

    Most Popular