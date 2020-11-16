Goldman Sachs investment banking co-head Lemkau to retire - memo

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Gregg Lemkau, the co-head of investment banking at Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N is set to retire, according to an internal memo sent on Monday that was seen by Reuters.

Lemkau, who was widely seen as a potential CEO candidate at Goldman, is joining MSD Partners, Michael Dell's family office. (https://prn.to/2IK4R8R)

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru and Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

