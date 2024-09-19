Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.35% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is $90.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $77.77 to a high of $109.20. The average price target represents an increase of 14.35% from its latest reported closing price of $78.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is 1,578MM, an increase of 13.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 853 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WH is 0.27%, an increase of 2.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.50% to 98,502K shares. The put/call ratio of WH is 2.30, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 9,197K shares representing 11.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,192K shares , representing an increase of 21.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WH by 19.57% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,161K shares representing 7.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,104K shares , representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WH by 86.18% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Growth-Income Fund Class 1 holds 5,233K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,322K shares , representing an increase of 74.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WH by 282.20% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,889K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,694K shares , representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WH by 4.68% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,609K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,227K shares , representing an increase of 10.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WH by 53.82% over the last quarter.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents. Through its network of 804,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 85 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally.

