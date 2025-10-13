Stocks
WBI

Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of WaterBridge Infrastructure (WBI) with Neutral Recommendation

October 13, 2025 — 08:09 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of WaterBridge Infrastructure (NYSE:WBI) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in WaterBridge Infrastructure. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. WBI / WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of WBI is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hamilton Lane Advisors holds 1,000K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC-> Find out what the Options Markets think of WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC-> See our take on WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WBI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.