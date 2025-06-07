Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Viatris (XTRA:VIA) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2025, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Viatris (XTRA:VIA) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 162,454.00% Upside

As of June 3, 2025, the average one-year price target for Viatris is 9,75 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 7,14 € to a high of 12,16 €. The average price target represents an increase of 162,454.00% from its latest reported closing price of 0,01 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Viatris is 9,848MM, a decrease of 31.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,653 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viatris. This is an decrease of 32 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIA is 0.18%, an increase of 22.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.62% to 1,158,925K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 74,461K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,680K shares , representing an increase of 21.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIA by 5.12% over the last quarter.

Davis Selected Advisers holds 64,948K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,574K shares , representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIA by 27.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,699K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,380K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIA by 26.40% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 34,732K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,007K shares , representing a decrease of 12.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIA by 18.10% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,183K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,293K shares , representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VIA by 26.60% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

