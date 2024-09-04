Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of UDR (UDR) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of UDR (NYSE:UDR) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.23% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for UDR is $43.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.23% from its latest reported closing price of $44.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for UDR is 1,737MM, an increase of 3.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,082 funds or institutions reporting positions in UDR. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UDR is 0.34%, an increase of 9.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.73% to 362,485K shares. The put/call ratio of UDR is 14.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 29,385K shares representing 8.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,300K shares , representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UDR by 14.41% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 27,888K shares representing 8.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,758K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,641K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UDR by 10.99% over the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management holds 10,876K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,551K shares , representing an increase of 12.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UDR by 67.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,348K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,333K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UDR by 7.13% over the last quarter.

UDR Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UDR, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S. markets. As of September 30, 2020, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 51,649 apartment homes including 1,031 homes under development. For over 48 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

