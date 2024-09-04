Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of UDR (LSE:0LHS) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 4, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of UDR (LSE:0LHS) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.89% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for UDR is 43.71 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 36.19 GBX to a high of 51.21 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 7.89% from its latest reported closing price of 40.51 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for UDR is 1,729MM, an increase of 3.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,082 funds or institutions reporting positions in UDR. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LHS is 0.34%, an increase of 9.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.73% to 362,485K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 29,385K shares representing 8.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,300K shares , representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LHS by 14.41% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 27,888K shares representing 8.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,758K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,641K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LHS by 10.99% over the last quarter.

Centersquare Investment Management holds 10,876K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,551K shares , representing an increase of 12.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LHS by 67.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,348K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,333K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LHS by 7.13% over the last quarter.

