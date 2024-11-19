Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Trinity Industries (TRN) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.65% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Trinity Industries is $35.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.65% from its latest reported closing price of $37.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Trinity Industries is 3,094MM, a decrease of 4.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 590 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trinity Industries. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 5.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRN is 0.13%, an increase of 2.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 95,757K shares. The put/call ratio of TRN is 1.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 13,665K shares representing 16.63% ownership of the company.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 6,252K shares representing 7.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,310K shares , representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRN by 19.13% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,389K shares representing 6.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,223K shares , representing a decrease of 34.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRN by 19.02% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,292K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,549K shares , representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRN by 6.41% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 3,569K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,571K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRN by 39.64% over the last quarter.

Trinity Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Its rail-related businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail®. The TrinityRail platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity also owns businesses engaged in the manufacture of products used on the nation's roadways and in traffic control. Trinity reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, the Rail Products Group, and the All Other Group.

