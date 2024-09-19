Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Travel + Leisure (TNL) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.84% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Travel + Leisure is $54.98/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 28.84% from its latest reported closing price of $42.67 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Travel + Leisure is 4,055MM, an increase of 6.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 770 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travel + Leisure. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNL is 0.17%, an increase of 2.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.93% to 69,609K shares. The put/call ratio of TNL is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gmt Capital holds 3,760K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,823K shares , representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNL by 15.19% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,080K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,162K shares , representing a decrease of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNL by 92.24% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,217K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,255K shares , representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNL by 7.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,126K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,121K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNL by 10.44% over the last quarter.

VEIPX - Vanguard Equity Income Fund Investor Shares holds 2,082K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Travel+Leisure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Travel + Leisure Co. is the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the largest vacation ownership company with more than 245 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the world’s foremost membership travel business that includes the largest vacation exchange company, industry-leading travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring top online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products. At Travel + Leisure Co., our global team of associates brings hospitality to millions, turning vacation inspiration into exceptional travel experiences.

