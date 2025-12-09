Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 9, 2025, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.10% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Thermo Fisher Scientific is $631.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $538.49 to a high of $708.75. The average price target represents an increase of 11.10% from its latest reported closing price of $568.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Thermo Fisher Scientific is 48,792MM, an increase of 11.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 28.08.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,709 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thermo Fisher Scientific. This is an decrease of 43 owner(s) or 1.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMO is 0.52%, an increase of 3.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.80% to 380,491K shares. The put/call ratio of TMO is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,136K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,913K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 25.94% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,716K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,627K shares , representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 27.01% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 10,285K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,579K shares , representing an increase of 6.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 20.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,170K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,115K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 9.62% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,273K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,154K shares , representing a decrease of 25.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMO by 90.80% over the last quarter.

