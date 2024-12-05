Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Texas Roadhouse (NasdaqGS:TXRH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.14% Downside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Texas Roadhouse is $199.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $159.79 to a high of $254.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.14% from its latest reported closing price of $199.86 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Texas Roadhouse is 4,929MM, a decrease of 3.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,205 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Roadhouse. This is an increase of 110 owner(s) or 10.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TXRH is 0.32%, an increase of 11.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.73% to 77,807K shares. The put/call ratio of TXRH is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 2,341K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,081K shares , representing an increase of 11.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 90.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,108K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,105K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 3.25% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,084K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,078K shares , representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 5.76% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,669K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,680K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 6.75% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,643K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,694K shares , representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TXRH by 5.28% over the last quarter.

Texas Roadhouse Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Texas Roadhouse is a casual dining concept with over 630 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and ten foreign countries.

