Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited - Depositary Receipt () (TEVA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 6, 2025, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:TEVA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.72% Downside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited - Depositary Receipt () is $0.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.05 to a high of $0.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 99.72% from its latest reported closing price of $17.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 15,845MM, a decrease of 4.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 869 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEVA is 0.39%, an increase of 15.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.84% to 778,962K shares. The put/call ratio of TEVA is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ion Asset Management holds 39,034K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,650K shares , representing an increase of 6.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEVA by 48.23% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 37,794K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,963K shares , representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEVA by 22.83% over the last quarter.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 29,189K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,381K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEVA by 25.81% over the last quarter.

Exor Capital LLP holds 27,854K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,192K shares , representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEVA by 30.45% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 27,465K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,213K shares , representing an increase of 22.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TEVA by 1.33% over the last quarter.

Teva- Pharmaceutical Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company with headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel. It specializes primarily in generic drugs, but other business interests include active pharmaceutical ingredients and, to a lesser extent, proprietary pharmaceuticals.

