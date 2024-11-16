Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Teladoc Health (LSE:0LDR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Teladoc Health (LSE:0LDR) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 643 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teladoc Health. This is an decrease of 46 owner(s) or 6.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LDR is 0.06%, an increase of 24.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.11% to 139,034K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 18,223K shares representing 10.58% ownership of the company.

Point72 Asset Management holds 8,366K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,303K shares , representing an increase of 36.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LDR by 43.83% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,947K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 508K shares , representing an increase of 91.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LDR by 945.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,183K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,212K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LDR by 37.37% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 4,911K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,470K shares , representing a decrease of 11.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LDR by 25.27% over the last quarter.

