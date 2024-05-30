Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Solventum (SOLV) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.99% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Solventum is 71.06. The forecasts range from a low of 69.69 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.99% from its latest reported closing price of 59.72.

The projected annual revenue for Solventum is 8,248MM, an increase of 0.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 2,734K shares.

Candlestick Capital Management holds 320K shares.

Citadel Advisors holds 280K shares.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 205K shares.

Clark Estates holds 135K shares.

