Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.69% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for SiteOne Landscape Supply is $152.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $115.14 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 6.69% from its latest reported closing price of $143.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SiteOne Landscape Supply is 4,241MM, a decrease of 4.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 792 funds or institutions reporting positions in SiteOne Landscape Supply. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SITE is 0.25%, an increase of 22.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 56,009K shares. The put/call ratio of SITE is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,816K shares representing 10.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,254K shares , representing an increase of 11.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 23.13% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 3,442K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,469K shares , representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 27.33% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 3,141K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,824K shares , representing an increase of 10.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 9.98% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,958K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,994K shares , representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 73.38% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 1,451K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,496K shares , representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SITE by 27.49% over the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces.

