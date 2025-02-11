Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Silence Therapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt () (SLN) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 11, 2025, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Silence Therapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGM:SLN) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 699.83% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Silence Therapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt () is $39.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.11 to a high of $64.73. The average price target represents an increase of 699.83% from its latest reported closing price of $4.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Silence Therapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt () is 32MM, an increase of 99.10%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silence Therapeutics plc - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 6.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLN is 0.47%, an increase of 29.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.78% to 29,092K shares. The put/call ratio of SLN is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCG Crossover Management holds 3,034K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,295K shares , representing a decrease of 8.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLN by 28.40% over the last quarter.

Siren, L.L.C. holds 2,832K shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management holds 2,664K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,406K shares , representing an increase of 9.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLN by 11.24% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 1,899K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,014K shares , representing a decrease of 6.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLN by 12.09% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 1,149K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Silence Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, to inhibit the expression of specific target genes thought to play a role in the pathology of diseases with significant unmet medical need. Silence's proprietary messenger RNAi GOLD™ (GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery) Platform can be used to create siRNAs that precisely target and silence disease-associated genes in the liver, which represents a substantial opportunity. Silence's wholly owned product candidates include SLN360 designed to address the high and prevalent unmet medical need in reducing cardiovascular risk in people born with high levels of

