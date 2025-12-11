Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Signet Jewelers (SIG) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.34% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Signet Jewelers is $110.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.34% from its latest reported closing price of $91.44 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Signet Jewelers is 8,118MM, an increase of 19.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.49, a decrease of 18.77% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 665 funds or institutions reporting positions in Signet Jewelers. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIG is 0.18%, an increase of 6.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.57% to 55,595K shares. The put/call ratio of SIG is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 3,845K shares representing 9.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,915K shares , representing a decrease of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 16.43% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,555K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,688K shares , representing a decrease of 5.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 29.14% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,732K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,825K shares , representing a decrease of 5.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 5.61% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,593K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,418K shares , representing an increase of 10.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 26.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,272K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,339K shares , representing a decrease of 5.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIG by 16.11% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.