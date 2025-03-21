Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Sanofi - Depositary Receipt () (SNY) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 21, 2025, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Sanofi - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:SNY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.95% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sanofi - Depositary Receipt () is $65.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.92 to a high of $74.80. The average price target represents an increase of 13.95% from its latest reported closing price of $57.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sanofi - Depositary Receipt () is 49,644MM, an increase of 12.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 971 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sanofi - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 26 owner(s) or 2.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNY is 0.33%, an increase of 10.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.77% to 366,968K shares. The put/call ratio of SNY is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 75,221K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,297K shares , representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNY by 15.09% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 57,358K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,212K shares , representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNY by 14.52% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 12,511K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,359K shares , representing a decrease of 6.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNY by 23.90% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 12,059K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,651K shares , representing an increase of 3.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNY by 92.50% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 12,017K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,576K shares , representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNY by 12.20% over the last quarter.

Sanofi Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sanofi engages in the research and development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs principally in the prescription market, but the firm also develops over-the-counter medication. The corporation covers seven major therapeutic areas: cardiovascular, central nervous system, diabetes, internal medicine, oncology, thrombosis and vaccines (it is the worlds largest producer of the latter through its subsidiary Sanofi Pasteur).

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.