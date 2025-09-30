Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Royalty Pharma (RPRX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Royalty Pharma (NasdaqGS:RPRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.71% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Royalty Pharma is $44.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.02 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 25.71% from its latest reported closing price of $35.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Royalty Pharma is 3,343MM, an increase of 45.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 921 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royalty Pharma. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 4.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RPRX is 0.34%, an increase of 0.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.03% to 409,739K shares. The put/call ratio of RPRX is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 21,881K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Baillie Gifford holds 18,020K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,402K shares , representing an increase of 25.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPRX by 33.18% over the last quarter.

Swedbank AB holds 12,157K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,510K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,611K shares , representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPRX by 2.36% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,177K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,999K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RPRX by 5.35% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

