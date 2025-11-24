Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Republic Services (RSG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 24, 2025, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.13% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Republic Services is $252.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $192.01 to a high of $284.55. The average price target represents an increase of 15.13% from its latest reported closing price of $219.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Republic Services is 15,801MM, a decrease of 4.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,139 funds or institutions reporting positions in Republic Services. This is an decrease of 58 owner(s) or 2.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSG is 0.34%, an increase of 7.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.89% to 208,910K shares. The put/call ratio of RSG is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,866K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,406K shares , representing a decrease of 22.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 28.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,525K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,414K shares , representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 7.58% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,345K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,017K shares , representing an increase of 20.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 43.76% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,766K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,641K shares , representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 7.52% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,019K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,469K shares , representing an increase of 10.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 20.63% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.