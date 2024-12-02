Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Reliance (RS) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Reliance (NYSE:RS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.30% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Reliance is $327.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $274.72 to a high of $356.78. The average price target represents an increase of 2.30% from its latest reported closing price of $320.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Reliance is 14,088MM, an increase of 0.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,237 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reliance. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RS is 0.26%, an increase of 8.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.55% to 51,988K shares. The put/call ratio of RS is 1.97, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,390K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,435K shares , representing an increase of 28.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS by 32.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,744K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,809K shares , representing a decrease of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS by 8.27% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,720K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,786K shares , representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS by 10.95% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,377K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,445K shares , representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS by 11.90% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,341K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,380K shares , representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RS by 86.46% over the last quarter.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of approximately 300 locations in 40 states and 13 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and increasing levels of value-added processing. In 2020, Reliance's average order size was $1,910, approximately 49% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours.

