Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Ramaco Resources (METC) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2025, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Ramaco Resources (NasdaqGS:METC) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 118.35% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ramaco Resources is $43.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 118.35% from its latest reported closing price of $20.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ramaco Resources is 684MM, an increase of 18.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.73.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 384 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ramaco Resources. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 17.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to METC is 0.67%, an increase of 1.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.05% to 46,701K shares. The put/call ratio of METC is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Discovery Capital Management holds 5,452K shares representing 9.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,311K shares , representing an increase of 75.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in METC by 636.80% over the last quarter.

Yorktown Energy Partners XI holds 3,787K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,432K shares , representing a decrease of 17.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in METC by 27.38% over the last quarter.

Yorktown Energy Partners IX holds 3,097K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,625K shares , representing a decrease of 17.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in METC by 0.59% over the last quarter.

Yorktown Energy Partners X holds 2,503K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,930K shares , representing a decrease of 17.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in METC by 11.18% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,516K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 291K shares , representing an increase of 80.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in METC by 1,204.70% over the last quarter.

