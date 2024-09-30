Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Permian Resources (LSE:0HVD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Permian Resources (LSE:0HVD) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,097 funds or institutions reporting positions in Permian Resources. This is an increase of 123 owner(s) or 12.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HVD is 0.70%, an increase of 0.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.21% to 764,998K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Riverstone Holdings holds 39,188K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,987K shares , representing a decrease of 14.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HVD by 40.44% over the last quarter.

Post Oak Energy Holdings holds 21,049K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,049K shares , representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HVD by 16.18% over the last quarter.

EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI holds 19,291K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,825K shares , representing a decrease of 18.32%.

G.F.W. Energy XI holds 17,479K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 16,608K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,136K shares , representing an increase of 8.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HVD by 84.15% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.