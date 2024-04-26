Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Victoria's Secret (VSCO) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) with a Sell recommendation.

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for Victoria's Secret is 20.20. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 18.87% from its latest reported closing price of 16.99.

The projected annual revenue for Victoria's Secret is 6,858MM, an increase of 10.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.77.

There are 555 funds or institutions reporting positions in Victoria's Secret. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSCO is 0.11%, an increase of 5.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.73% to 78,373K shares. The put/call ratio of VSCO is 1.11, indicating a bearish outlook.

Windacre Partnership holds 5,588K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,790K shares , representing a decrease of 21.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 9.20% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,171K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,210K shares , representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 36.57% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,422K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,323K shares , representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 42.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,474K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,516K shares , representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 39.85% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 2,345K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,377K shares , representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSCO by 47.23% over the last quarter.

Victoria's Secret & Co retails apparel and accessories for women. The Company offers lingeries, bras, panties, pajamas, sleepwear, swimsuits, and other apparel, as well as offers personal care and beauty products. Victoria's Secret serves customers worldwide.

