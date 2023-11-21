Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2023, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 168.11% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is 46.92. The forecasts range from a low of 30.30 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 168.11% from its latest reported closing price of 17.50.

The projected annual revenue for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is 9MM, a decrease of 36.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 14.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TARS is 0.14%, an increase of 41.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 39.91% to 30,944K shares. The put/call ratio of TARS is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 2,881K shares representing 8.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,548K shares, representing an increase of 11.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TARS by 23.21% over the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,621K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,421K shares, representing an increase of 45.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TARS by 88.85% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 2,262K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 2,141K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,779K shares, representing an increase of 16.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TARS by 13.40% over the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 1,797K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,999K shares, representing a decrease of 11.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TARS by 39.38% over the last quarter.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. It is advancing its pipeline to address a number of diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. Its lead product candidate, TP-03, is a novel therapeutic in Phase 2b/3 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. TP-03 is also being developed for the treatment of Meibomian Gland Disease.

