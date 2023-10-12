Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2023, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 183.76% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Syndax Pharmaceuticals is 37.29. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 183.76% from its latest reported closing price of 13.14.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Syndax Pharmaceuticals is 14MM, a decrease of 89.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 378 funds or institutions reporting positions in Syndax Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNDX is 0.24%, a decrease of 7.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.16% to 75,654K shares. The put/call ratio of SNDX is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,444K shares representing 10.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,004K shares, representing an increase of 5.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 0.52% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 3,709K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kynam Capital Management holds 3,262K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,206K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 7.43% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 3,092K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 2,894K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,624K shares, representing an increase of 9.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDX by 8.78% over the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company's pipeline includes SNDX-5613, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin-MLL binding interaction, axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, and entinostat, a class I HDAC inhibitor.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.