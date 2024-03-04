Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Super Micro Computer (SMCI) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Super Micro Computer (NasdaqGS:SMCI) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.11% Downside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Super Micro Computer is 741.50. The forecasts range from a low of 252.50 to a high of $1,365.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.11% from its latest reported closing price of 905.48.

The projected annual revenue for Super Micro Computer is 7,514MM, a decrease of 18.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1214 funds or institutions reporting positions in Super Micro Computer. This is an increase of 121 owner(s) or 11.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMCI is 0.43%, a decrease of 9.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.05% to 44,455K shares. The put/call ratio of SMCI is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 2,725K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,831K shares, representing a decrease of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 8.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,484K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,397K shares, representing an increase of 5.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 1.56% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,408K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,427K shares, representing a decrease of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 5.49% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,230K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,076K shares, representing an increase of 12.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 8.34% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,202K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,148K shares, representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMCI by 4.68% over the last quarter.

Super Micro Computer Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Supermicro, the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions® for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its 'We Keep IT Green®' initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

