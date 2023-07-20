Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of SEMrush Holdings Inc - (SEMR) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of SEMrush Holdings Inc - (NYSE:SEMR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.37% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for SEMrush Holdings Inc - is 10.61. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 7.37% from its latest reported closing price of 9.88.

The projected annual revenue for SEMrush Holdings Inc - is 316MM, an increase of 17.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in SEMrush Holdings Inc -. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 13.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEMR is 1.14%, an increase of 316.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.96% to 43,216K shares. The put/call ratio of SEMR is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greycroft holds 10,484K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cat Rock Capital Management holds 8,396K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,864K shares, representing an increase of 18.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEMR by 15.66% over the last quarter.

Siguler Guff Advisers holds 7,273K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company.

Ancient Art holds 3,556K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,298K shares, representing an increase of 7.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEMR by 37.17% over the last quarter.

Dorsey Asset Management holds 3,351K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,549K shares, representing a decrease of 5.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEMR by 9.08% over the last quarter.

SEMrush Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 67,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Poland and Russia.

