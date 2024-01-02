Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Rollins (ROL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 2, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.73% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rollins is 43.99. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 0.73% from its latest reported closing price of 43.67.

The projected annual revenue for Rollins is 2,916MM, a decrease of 2.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.83.

Rollins Declares $0.15 Dividend

On October 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 10, 2023 received the payment on December 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $43.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.22%, the lowest has been 0.62%, and the highest has been 1.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.59 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.71. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1156 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rollins. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROL is 0.21%, an increase of 14.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.19% to 264,626K shares. The put/call ratio of ROL is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 18,000K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,877K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 2.93% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 10,395K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,434K shares, representing a decrease of 9.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 12.76% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 9,293K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,611K shares, representing an increase of 28.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 13.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,089K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,679K shares, representing an increase of 15.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 7.07% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,747K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,515K shares, representing an increase of 18.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 9.17% over the last quarter.

Rollins Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, Critter Control, The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech, Orkin Australia, Waltham Services, OPC Services, PermaTreat, Rollins UK, Aardwolf Pestkare, and Crane Pest Control, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 700 locations.

