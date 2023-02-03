Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Privia Health Group (PRVA) with Buy Recommendation

On February 3, 2023, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Privia Health Group with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.87% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Privia Health Group is $39.85. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 43.87% from its latest reported closing price of $27.70.

The projected annual revenue for Privia Health Group is $2,783MM, an increase of 119.55%. The projected annual EPS is $0.02.

What are large shareholders doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 28,012,203 shares representing 24.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,913,369 shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 20.09% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 3,653,534 shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,015,140 shares, representing a decrease of 9.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 49.41% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,774,871 shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company.

Riverbridge Partners holds 1,933,473 shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,982,090 shares, representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 34.24% over the last quarter.

SDSCX - BNY Mellon Small holds 1,704,350 shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,798,047 shares, representing a decrease of 5.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRVA by 19.81% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 431 funds or institutions reporting positions in Privia Health Group. This is an increase of 74 owner(s) or 20.73%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:PRVA is 0.2009%, a decrease of 4.9398%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.00% to 88,214K shares.

Privia Health Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Privia Health™ is a technology-driven, national physician enablement company that collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual settings. iTS platform is led by top industry talent and exceptional physician leadership, and consists of scalable operations and end-to-end, cloud-based technology that reduces unnecessary healthcare costs, achieves better outcomes, and improves the health of patients and the well-being of providers.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.