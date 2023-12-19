Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2023, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.26% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Patterson-UTI Energy is 17.91. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 62.26% from its latest reported closing price of 11.04.

The projected annual revenue for Patterson-UTI Energy is 3,387MM, an increase of 1.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 763 funds or institutions reporting positions in Patterson-UTI Energy. This is an increase of 121 owner(s) or 18.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTEN is 0.27%, an increase of 52.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 73.77% to 457,581K shares. The put/call ratio of PTEN is 5.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Blackstone Group holds 34,900K shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 21,653K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,598K shares, representing an increase of 32.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTEN by 77.93% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 17,502K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,640K shares, representing an increase of 22.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTEN by 15.44% over the last quarter.

Cerberus Capital Management holds 13,619K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,311K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,205K shares, representing an increase of 49.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTEN by 138.11% over the last quarter.

Patterson-UTI Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of oilfield services and products to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, including contract drilling, pressure pumping and directional drilling services.

