Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 30, 2023, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.29% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pacific Biosciences of California is 14.08. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 7.29% from its latest reported closing price of 13.12.

The projected annual revenue for Pacific Biosciences of California is 180MM, an increase of 34.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 496 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pacific Biosciences of California. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 9.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PACB is 0.30%, an increase of 11.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.30% to 304,115K shares. The put/call ratio of PACB is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 27,754K shares representing 11.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,692K shares, representing an increase of 7.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PACB by 21.28% over the last quarter.

Madrone Advisors holds 16,416K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 14,007K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,166K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PACB by 10.16% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 14,007K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,166K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PACB by 31.71% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 13,944K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,303K shares, representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PACB by 6.36% over the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. is empowering life scientists with highly accurate long-read sequencing. The company's innovative instruments are based on Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT®) Sequencing technology, which delivers a comprehensive view of genomes, transcriptomes, and epigenomes, enabling access to the full spectrum of genetic variation in any organism. Cited in thousands of peer-reviewed publications, PacBio® sequencing systems are in use by scientists around the world to drive discovery in human biomedical research, plant and animal sciences, and microbiology.

Key filings for this company:

