Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Opera Ltd - ADR (OPRA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 13, 2023, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Opera Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.90% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Opera Ltd - ADR is 20.91. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 68.90% from its latest reported closing price of 12.38.

The projected annual revenue for Opera Ltd - ADR is 387MM, an increase of 1.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in Opera Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 36.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPRA is 0.14%, a decrease of 44.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 69.86% to 14,584K shares. The put/call ratio of OPRA is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citigroup holds 2,825K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,483K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,477K shares, representing an increase of 40.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPRA by 38.34% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,149K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 573K shares, representing an increase of 50.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPRA by 13.13% over the last quarter.

Ghisallo Capital Management holds 800K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company.

G2 Investment Partners Management holds 468K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 585K shares, representing a decrease of 25.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPRA by 54.23% over the last quarter.

Opera Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1995 in Norway, Opera delivers browsers and AI-driven digital content discovery solutions to more than 380 million MAUs worldwide. The quickly growing company remains one of the most innovative browser creators in the world.

