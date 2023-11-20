Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Krystal Biotech (KRYS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2023, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.26% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Krystal Biotech is 154.43. The forecasts range from a low of 131.30 to a high of $176.40. The average price target represents an increase of 48.26% from its latest reported closing price of 104.16.

The projected annual revenue for Krystal Biotech is 42MM, an increase of 392.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -4.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 427 funds or institutions reporting positions in Krystal Biotech. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 7.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRYS is 0.30%, an increase of 11.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.25% to 26,212K shares. The put/call ratio of KRYS is 1.39, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 2,566K shares representing 9.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,561K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 13.81% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 2,003K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,567K shares, representing a decrease of 28.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 4.39% over the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 1,985K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 988K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 990K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 9.69% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 698K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 559K shares, representing an increase of 19.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRYS by 21.02% over the last quarter.

Krystal Biotech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a pivotal-stage gene therapy company leveraging its novel, redosable gene therapy platform and in-house manufacturing capabilities to develop therapies to treat serious rare diseases.

