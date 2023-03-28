Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Geron (GERN) with Neutral Recommendation

On March 28, 2023, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Geron with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 117.95% Upside

As of March 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Geron is $5.10. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 117.95% from its latest reported closing price of $2.34.

The projected annual revenue for Geron is $2MM, an increase of 279.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.44.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Vivo Capital holds 19,283K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,238K shares, representing an increase of 20.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GERN by 36.48% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 16,319K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 15,187K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,116K shares, representing an increase of 20.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GERN by 23.72% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 12,931K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,126K shares, representing a decrease of 132.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GERN by 57.80% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 12,362K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,027K shares, representing an increase of 51.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GERN by 80.53% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 324 funds or institutions reporting positions in Geron. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 6.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GERN is 0.11%, an increase of 11.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.04% to 215,271K shares. The put/call ratio of GERN is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

Geron Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Geron is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and potential commercialization of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The Company currently is conducting two Phase 3 clinical trials: IMerge in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes and IMpactMF in refractory myelofibrosis.

