Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Genius Sports (GENI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 82.29% Upside

As of March 31, 2024, the average one-year price target for Genius Sports is 9.33. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 82.29% from its latest reported closing price of 5.12.

The projected annual revenue for Genius Sports is 491MM, an increase of 18.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in Genius Sports. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GENI is 0.46%, an increase of 9.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.91% to 156,364K shares. The put/call ratio of GENI is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty holds 20,526K shares representing 9.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 13,578K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,404K shares, representing a decrease of 6.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 1.33% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,277K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,505K shares, representing an increase of 79.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 24.88% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 6,914K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,294K shares, representing an increase of 8.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 1.43% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 6,801K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,048K shares, representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GENI by 9.84% over the last quarter.

Genius Sports Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. Company's mission is to champion a more sustainable sports data ecosystem that benefits all parties – from the rights holder all the way through to the fan. Genius Sport is the trusted partner to over 500 sports organisations globally, capturing the highest quality data for many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, English Premier League, Serie A, FIBA and the NCAA. From enabling leagues to take control of their official data, to creating immersive fan experiences for sports, betting and media organisations, Genius Sport is driven to the deliver the difference for its partners.

