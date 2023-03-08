Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of F5 Networks (FFIV) with Neutral Recommendation

On March 7, 2023, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of F5 Networks with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.89% Upside

As of March 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for F5 Networks is $169.08. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $191.10. The average price target represents an increase of 16.89% from its latest reported closing price of $144.65.

The projected annual revenue for F5 Networks is $3,013MM, an increase of 11.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $11.70.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 5,148K shares representing 8.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,777K shares, representing an increase of 7.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 4.53% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,121K shares representing 8.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,197K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 8.01% over the last quarter.

VWNFX - Vanguard Windsor II Fund Investor Shares holds 1,868K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,652K shares, representing an increase of 11.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 2.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,836K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,776K shares, representing an increase of 3.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 5.35% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 1,745K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,649K shares, representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFIV by 99.90% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1210 funds or institutions reporting positions in F5 Networks. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFIV is 0.24%, a decrease of 7.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.31% to 65,462K shares. The put/call ratio of FFIV is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

F5 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

F5, Inc. is an American technology company specializing in application security, multi-cloud management, online fraud prevention, application delivery networking (ADN), application availability & performance, network security, and access & authorization. F5 originally offered application delivery controller (ADC) technology, but expanded into application layer, automation, multi-cloud, and security services. As ransomware, data leaks, DDoS, and other attacks on businesses of all sizes are arising, companies such as F5 have continued to reinvent themselves.

