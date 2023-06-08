Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Exelon (EXC) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 8, 2023, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.41% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Exelon is 46.96. The forecasts range from a low of 44.44 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 16.41% from its latest reported closing price of 40.34.

The projected annual revenue for Exelon is 19,564MM, an increase of 1.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1961 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exelon. This is a decrease of 45 owner(s) or 2.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXC is 0.32%, a decrease of 12.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.10% to 950,193K shares. The put/call ratio of EXC is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 93,781K shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96,329K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 86.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,770K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,146K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 8.67% over the last quarter.

VWELX - VANGUARD WELLINGTON FUND Investor Shares holds 26,179K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,112K shares, representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 1.23% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 25,002K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,194K shares, representing a decrease of 20.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 91.16% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,188K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,972K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXC by 9.29% over the last quarter.

Exelon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Exelon Corporation is an American Fortune 100 energy company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and incorporated in Pennsylvania. It generates revenues of approximately $33.5 billion and employs approximately 33,400 people.

