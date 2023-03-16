Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Enhabit (EHAB) with Neutral Recommendation

On March 16, 2023, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Enhabit with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.55% Upside

As of March 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enhabit is $16.47. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 15.55% from its latest reported closing price of $14.25.

The projected annual revenue for Enhabit is $1,135MM, an increase of 4.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.20.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,710K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,649K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 13.30% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 2,996K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,454K shares, representing an increase of 51.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 100.80% over the last quarter.

Jana Partners holds 2,431K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,959K shares, representing an increase of 19.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 10.98% over the last quarter.

Scopia Capital Management holds 2,277K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,614K shares, representing an increase of 29.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 32.10% over the last quarter.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. holds 1,755K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,214K shares, representing an increase of 30.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EHAB by 1.87% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 468 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enhabit. This is a decrease of 62 owner(s) or 11.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EHAB is 0.10%, an increase of 18.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.72% to 56,475K shares. The put/call ratio of EHAB is 2.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

