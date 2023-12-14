Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Cricut Inc - (CRCT) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 13, 2023, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Cricut Inc - (NASDAQ:CRCT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.57% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cricut Inc - is 8.84. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 25.57% from its latest reported closing price of 7.04.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cricut Inc - is 920MM, an increase of 12.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 179 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cricut Inc -. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 20.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRCT is 0.13%, a decrease of 21.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.32% to 30,873K shares. The put/call ratio of CRCT is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Abdiel Capital Advisors holds 14,886K shares representing 6.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,105K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,091K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRCT by 19.30% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 963K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 909K shares, representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRCT by 18.24% over the last quarter.

MSSGX - Inception Portfolio CLASS I holds 777K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 717K shares, representing an increase of 7.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRCT by 10.59% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 752K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 730K shares, representing an increase of 2.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRCT by 17.75% over the last quarter.

Cricut Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cricut is an American brand of cutting plotters, or computer-controlled cutting machines, designed for home crafters. The machines are used for cutting paper, felt, vinyl, fabric and other materials such as leather, matboard, and wood.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.