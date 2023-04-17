Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Corsair Gaming (CRSR) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.59% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Corsair Gaming is $17.70. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 0.59% from its latest reported closing price of $17.60.

The projected annual revenue for Corsair Gaming is $1,591MM, an increase of 15.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.77.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSR by 8.57% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SIVIX - State Street Institutional Small-Cap Equity Fund Investment Class holds 133K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing an increase of 15.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRSR by 32.62% over the last quarter.

EES - WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund N holds 20K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing a decrease of 218.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRSR by 68.11% over the last quarter.

TIEIX - TIAA-CREF Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 20K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 330 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corsair Gaming. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRSR is 0.05%, an increase of 17.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.43% to 25,312K shares. The put/call ratio of CRSR is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

Corsair Gaming Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corsair Gaming, Inc. is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

