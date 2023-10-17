Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Clear Secure Inc (YOU) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2023, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Clear Secure Inc (NYSE:YOU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 74.61% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clear Secure Inc is 30.26. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 74.61% from its latest reported closing price of 17.33.

The projected annual revenue for Clear Secure Inc is 563MM, an increase of 6.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 378 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clear Secure Inc. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YOU is 0.37%, a decrease of 11.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.06% to 112,836K shares. The put/call ratio of YOU is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Durable Capital Partners holds 11,450K shares representing 12.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,477K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 17.45% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,793K shares representing 9.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,566K shares, representing a decrease of 8.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 22.68% over the last quarter.

Delta Air Lines holds 8,278K shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 4,861K shares representing 5.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,260K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,750K shares, representing an increase of 46.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in YOU by 55.63% over the last quarter.

Clear Secure Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CLEAR's mission is to enable frictionless and safe journeys using your identity. With more than 5.6 million members and 100+ unique locations and partners across North America, CLEAR's identity platform connects you to the cards in your wallet - transforming the way you live, work and travel. Trust and privacy are the foundation of CLEAR. CLEAR Secure has a commitment to members being in control of their own information and never sell member data. CLEAR is at the highest level of security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act.

