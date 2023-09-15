Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. - (CWST) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2023, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. - (NASDAQ:CWST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.34% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. - is 102.00. The forecasts range from a low of 89.89 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 24.34% from its latest reported closing price of 82.03.

The projected annual revenue for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. - is 1,175MM, an increase of 4.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 641 funds or institutions reporting positions in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. -. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 12.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWST is 0.47%, an increase of 5.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.48% to 70,518K shares. The put/call ratio of CWST is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 3,053K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,057K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 3.62% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,992K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,938K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 2.56% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,588K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,495K shares, representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 706.27% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,218K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,756K shares, representing a decrease of 24.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 14.88% over the last quarter.

CCASX - Conestoga Small Cap Fund Investors Class holds 1,755K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Casella Waste Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., headquartered in Rutland, Vermont, provides solid waste management services consisting of collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the northeastern United States.

