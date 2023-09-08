Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Axis Capital Holdings (AXS) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 8, 2023, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.81% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Axis Capital Holdings is 66.64. The forecasts range from a low of 53.53 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 20.81% from its latest reported closing price of 55.16.

The projected annual revenue for Axis Capital Holdings is 5,431MM, an increase of 0.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 675 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axis Capital Holdings. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 5.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXS is 0.31%, an increase of 5.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.01% to 94,853K shares. The put/call ratio of AXS is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,900K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,951K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 6.88% over the last quarter.

Stone Point Capital holds 6,778K shares representing 7.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 4,704K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,129K shares, representing a decrease of 9.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 10.47% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,904K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,555K shares, representing an increase of 12.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 7.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,377K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,358K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXS by 8.17% over the last quarter.

Axis Capital Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited is the holding company for AXIS group of companies. It offers various risk transfer products and services through subsidiaries and branch networks in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe and Singapore. The company offers insurance services including Property, Professional Lines, Terrorism, Marine, Energy, Environmental and other insurance. The reinsurance services include property, professional lines, credit and bond, and others.

