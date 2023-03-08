Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Arista Networks (ANET) with Buy Recommendation

On March 7, 2023, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Arista Networks with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.58% Upside

As of March 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arista Networks is $170.84. The forecasts range from a low of $141.40 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 19.58% from its latest reported closing price of $142.87.

The projected annual revenue for Arista Networks is $5,457MM, an increase of 24.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.53.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

First Republic Investment Management holds 12,401K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 498K shares, representing an increase of 95.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 2,186.57% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 10,223K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,586K shares, representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 17.53% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,236K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,255K shares, representing an increase of 36.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 65.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,964K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,808K shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 1.56% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,143K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,142K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANET by 2.08% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1669 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arista Networks. This is an increase of 90 owner(s) or 5.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANET is 0.40%, an increase of 6.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.16% to 250,664K shares. The put/call ratio of ANET is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

Arista Networks Background Information

Arista Networks is an industry leader in software-driven cloud networking solutions for large data center and campus environments. Arista's award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation analytics and security through CloudVision® and Arista EOS®, an advanced network operating system.

