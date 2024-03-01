Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Amkor Technology (AMKR) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 29, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Amkor Technology (NasdaqGS:AMKR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.20% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Amkor Technology is 36.98. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 19.20% from its latest reported closing price of 31.02.

The projected annual revenue for Amkor Technology is 7,586MM, an increase of 16.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 738 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amkor Technology. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 6.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMKR is 0.20%, an increase of 4.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.74% to 120,636K shares. The put/call ratio of AMKR is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lsv Asset Management holds 6,437K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,079K shares, representing a decrease of 9.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 25.58% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,673K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,431K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,892K shares, representing an increase of 12.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 51.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,455K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,079K shares, representing an increase of 10.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 11.53% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,133K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,226K shares, representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMKR by 32.15% over the last quarter.

AMKOR Technology Background Information



Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world's largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world's leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor's operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA.

