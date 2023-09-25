Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Alector (ALEC) with Sell Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2023, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) with a Sell recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 126.62% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alector is 15.59. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 126.62% from its latest reported closing price of 6.88.

The projected annual revenue for Alector is 173MM, an increase of 69.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alector. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 8.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALEC is 0.05%, a decrease of 29.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.40% to 63,084K shares. The put/call ratio of ALEC is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Braidwell holds 4,131K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,206K shares, representing an increase of 22.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALEC by 23.94% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 4,057K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,394K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,382K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALEC by 593.21% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,044K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 1,840K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,346K shares, representing an increase of 26.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALEC by 23.09% over the last quarter.

Alector Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alector is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company is developing a broad portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain's immune system and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. The Company's immuno-neurology product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer's disease. This scientific approach is also the basis for the Company's immuno-oncology programs.

