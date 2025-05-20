Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of NuScale Power (SMR) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2025, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.13% Downside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for NuScale Power is $21.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.13% from its latest reported closing price of $24.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NuScale Power is 725MM, an increase of 1,378.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 493 funds or institutions reporting positions in NuScale Power. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 13.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMR is 0.09%, an increase of 27.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.79% to 76,797K shares. The put/call ratio of SMR is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 6,842K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,689K shares , representing an increase of 16.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMR by 45.50% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 5,252K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,202K shares , representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMR by 30.77% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 4,162K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,747K shares , representing an increase of 58.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMR by 69.84% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,319K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,311K shares , representing an increase of 30.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMR by 12.14% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,168K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,083K shares , representing an increase of 34.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMR by 76.83% over the last quarter.

