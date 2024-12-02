Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage of Nucor (LSE:0K9L) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage of Nucor (LSE:0K9L) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.19% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Nucor is 178.19 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 152.62 GBX to a high of 253.86 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 15.19% from its latest reported closing price of 154.69 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nucor is 31,300MM, a decrease of 0.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,063 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nucor. This is an decrease of 31 owner(s) or 1.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K9L is 0.20%, an increase of 18.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.78% to 204,672K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 24,562K shares representing 10.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,692K shares , representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K9L by 41.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,531K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,573K shares , representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K9L by 11.18% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,216K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,153K shares , representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K9L by 11.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,862K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,787K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K9L by 53.37% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,026K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,136K shares , representing a decrease of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K9L by 14.39% over the last quarter.

